The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
  • In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Vaughn has an RBI in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
