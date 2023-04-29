The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by five extra-base hits.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 150th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Benintendi has recorded a hit in 20 of 24 games this year (83.3%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).

In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.

Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings