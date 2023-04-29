Adam Haseley Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Adam Haseley and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Adam Haseley At The Plate (2022)
- Haseley hit .238 with three walks.
- Haseley got a hit in five of 14 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
- Including all 14 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Haseley drove in a run in two games last year out of 14, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored in four of his 14 games last year.
Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.200
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
