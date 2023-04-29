After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Adam Haseley and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Adam Haseley At The Plate (2022)

Haseley hit .238 with three walks.

Haseley got a hit in five of 14 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.

Including all 14 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Haseley drove in a run in two games last year out of 14, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored in four of his 14 games last year.

Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 2 GP 6 .200 AVG .250 .333 OBP .333 .200 SLG .250 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/1 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

