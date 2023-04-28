Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Andrew Vaughn and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 22 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He's slashed .234/.333/.362 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 at Rays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has collected 23 hits with six doubles, five home runs and four walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .223/.252/.427 on the year.

Robert brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .176 with two walks.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

Eflin has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 1 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 29 hits with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He's slashed .315/.407/.576 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .323/.396/.542 on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.