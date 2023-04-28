The Tampa Bay Rays (21-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-19) will go head to head on Friday, April 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Zach Eflin starting for the Rays and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +130 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 25 times and won 21, or 84%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 17-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (94.4% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The White Sox have won in two, or 11.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -155 or longer seven times, losing every contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

