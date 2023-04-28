Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the second of a four-game series against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in two, or 11.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline eight times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 26 chances.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 4-12 4-11 3-8 5-14 2-5

