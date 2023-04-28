Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (17-8) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (9-15) at Comerica Park on Friday, April 28, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-135). The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 5.12 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (1-2, 2.32 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 13 games this season and won 11 (84.6%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a record of 9-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (81.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 9-14 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

