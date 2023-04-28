Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles will see Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a four-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+110). A 7.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  Location: Detroit, Michigan
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Orioles -135 +110 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.
  • The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 9-14, a 39.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 10 of 24 chances this season.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-5 5-10 1-10 8-5 6-12 3-3

