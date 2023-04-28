On Friday, Seby Zavala (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .207.

In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings