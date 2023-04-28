After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.

In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Greene has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings