Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .241 with 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 31.8% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-run games (22.7%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (100.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (75.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
