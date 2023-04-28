Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (45.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (54.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
