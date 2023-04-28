Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (45.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (54.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings