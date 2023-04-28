Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)
- Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Velazquez had a hit 31 times last year in 77 games (40.3%), including six multi-hit games (7.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games last year (five of 77), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez drove in a run in 17 of 77 games last season, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 22.1% of his games last year (17 of 77), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (3.9%) he scored more than once.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.174
|AVG
|.232
|.237
|OBP
|.327
|.337
|SLG
|.404
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|36/13
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|12 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (45.2%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.5%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.0%)
|1 (2.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (26.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
