The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)

  • Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Velazquez had a hit 31 times last year in 77 games (40.3%), including six multi-hit games (7.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games last year (five of 77), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Velazquez drove in a run in 17 of 77 games last season, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 22.1% of his games last year (17 of 77), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (3.9%) he scored more than once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 37
.174 AVG .232
.237 OBP .327
.337 SLG .404
9 XBH 7
1 HR 5
10 RBI 16
29/6 K/BB 36/13
3 SB 2
Home Away
35 GP 42
12 (34.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.5%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.0%)
1 (2.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
