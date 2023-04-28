Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .133 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has a hit in six of 14 games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.83 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
