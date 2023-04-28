Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Orioles.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter leads Detroit with 15 hits, batting .217 this season with nine extra-base hits.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 45.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in four games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.0%).
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.12 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
