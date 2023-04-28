Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan Schoop -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has a double and five walks while hitting .205.
- In nine of 17 games this season, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in three of 17 games so far this season.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
