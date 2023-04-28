Jonathan Schoop -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop has a double and five walks while hitting .205.
  • In nine of 17 games this season, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in three of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 12
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.