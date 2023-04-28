On Friday, Eric Haase (.385 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .271 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.8% of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 19 games this year.
  • In three games this year (15.8%), Haase has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (0-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.