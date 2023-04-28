Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .187 with three doubles and six walks.
- In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.
- Andrus has driven in a run in three games this year (11.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%).
- In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
