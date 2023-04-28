Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .284 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 136th in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.8% of them.
- He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.