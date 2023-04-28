The Miami Marlins (13-13) and the Chicago Cubs (14-10) will match up in the series opener on Friday, April 28 at LoanDepot park, with Jesus Luzardo getting the nod for the Marlins and Marcus Stroman taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (-110). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.62 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Marlins have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 52.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 6-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

