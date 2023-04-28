Cubs vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez will lead the Miami Marlins into a matchup with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
The Marlins are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-120
|+100
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won seven of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).
- Chicago has gone 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-11-1 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|6-2
|7-6
|7-4
|8-8
|6-2
