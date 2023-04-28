Luis Arraez will lead the Miami Marlins into a matchup with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won seven of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Chicago has gone 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-11-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 6-2 7-6 7-4 8-8 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.