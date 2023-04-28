The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has an OPS of .677, fueled by an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .337. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 146th in the league in slugging.
  • In 82.6% of his games this season (19 of 23), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this year.
  • Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • In 12 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.83 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
