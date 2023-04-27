The Chicago White Sox (7-18) hope to break their seven-game losing run versus the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5), at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (4-0) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .178 to opposing batters.

Cease heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will try to pick up his fifth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

Dylan Cease vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is second in the league with 233 total hits and first in MLB action with 157 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.508) and are first in all of MLB with 48 home runs.

In four innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Cease has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (4-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 1.86 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .176.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

McClanahan has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.

Dylan Cease vs. Rays

The White Sox have scored 96 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 195 hits, 19th in baseball, with 23 home runs (23rd in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 3-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.