You can see player prop bet odds for Randy Arozarena, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 16 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a slash line of .236/.340/.371 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 at Rays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 26 hits with five doubles, eight walks and five RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.354/.352 on the season.

Benintendi brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (4-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 16 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 11 5.0 2 1 1 9 4 at Nationals Apr. 5 6.0 5 2 2 6 4 vs. Tigers Mar. 30 6.0 4 0 0 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .341/.410/.571 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 29 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .302/.374/.552 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 4-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.