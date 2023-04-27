Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Shane McClanahan, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+125). A 7-run over/under is listed in this contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +125 7 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Chicago games have finished below the total four consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.9 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has been at least a +125 moneyline underdog eight times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 25 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-12 4-11 3-7 5-14 2-4

