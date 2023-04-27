Player props are available for Cedric Mullins and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 19 hits with four doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 11 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .218/.260/.333 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has two doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 12 RBI (10 total hits).

He has a .141/.247/.338 slash line so far this season.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 22 6.1 2 1 1 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 15 5.1 7 4 4 1 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 10 6.1 5 1 1 4 3 at Rangers Apr. 4 7.0 6 2 2 5 0 at Red Sox Mar. 30 5.0 6 4 4 3 1

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has put up 23 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .271/.386/.447 slash line on the year.

Mullins has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has put up 25 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a .278/.416/.433 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2

