The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman ready for the first of a four-game series against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 17 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .328 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 70 (three per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.218 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (0-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In four starts, Wentz has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles - Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/28/2023 Orioles - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Dean Kremer 4/30/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets - Home Joey Wentz David Peterson

