Tigers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Gibson will take the mound first for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.
The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-160
|+135
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in nine of its 23 chances.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-4
|5-10
|1-10
|8-4
|6-11
|3-3
