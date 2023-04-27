The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has an OPS of .612, fueled by an OBP of .278 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.
  • In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
