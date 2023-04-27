On Thursday, Lenyn Sosa (.121 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .122 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has a base hit in five of 13 games played this season (38.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
