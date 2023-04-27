Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .184 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 13 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .197 with eight extra-base hits.
- Carpenter has had a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (21.1%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
