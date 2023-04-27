After batting .184 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 13 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .197 with eight extra-base hits.

Carpenter has had a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (21.1%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings