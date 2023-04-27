Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (hitting .261 in his past 10 games, with a double and two walks), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .231 with a double and five walks.
- Schoop is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Schoop has a base hit in nine of 16 games played this season (56.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|12
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (3.60), 33rd in WHIP (1.167), and 63rd in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
