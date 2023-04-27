After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .172 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (58.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings