Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .172 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (58.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
- McClanahan (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.