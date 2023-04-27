When the San Diego Padres (13-13) and Chicago Cubs (13-10) square of in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 27, Seth Lugo will get the ball for the Padres, while the Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski to the hill. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cubs have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (2-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (1-1, 4.67 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 7-6 (53.8%).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Padres have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Cubs have been victorious in five of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won five of seven games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

