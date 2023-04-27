The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at Wrigley Field against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Chicago is fifth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .276 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 130.

The Cubs have an OBP of .347 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined 1.164 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hayden Wesneski (1-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In four starts this season, Wesneski has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Dodgers W 13-0 Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers L 9-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres W 6-0 Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres - Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins - Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins - Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams

