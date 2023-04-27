The injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 6 with the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) currently features zero players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27 from State Farm Arena.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Hawks beat the Celtics 119-117 on Tuesday. Trae Young led the Hawks to the victory with a team-leading 38 points. Jaylen Brown notched 35 points in the Celtics' loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 116.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.9 points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston makes 16.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are posting 120.9 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 231

