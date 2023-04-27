Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.74).
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
