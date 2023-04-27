The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Vaughn has an RBI in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings