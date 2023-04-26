Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.381 batting average in his past 10 games, with five home runs, a walk and 10 RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .309 with five home runs and a walk.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (28.6%), and in 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has driven in a run in nine games this year (64.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
