Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (15-9) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against the Chicago White Sox (7-17) at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+155). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (3-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

