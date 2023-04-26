Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 23 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .373 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .232 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 96 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The White Sox rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.54) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.562 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Michael Kopech (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Kopech has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Michael Kopech Calvin Faucher 4/22/2023 Rays L 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays - Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays - Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Taj Bradley 4/30/2023 Rays - Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda

