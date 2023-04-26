Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.

The White Sox are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Blue Jays (-190). A 9.5-run total is set in the matchup.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Chicago's past three contests has been 8.7, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have gone under every time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 24 chances.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-11 4-10 3-7 5-14 2-3

