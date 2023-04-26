On Wednesday, April 26, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (9-13) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-225). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (2-2, 3.97 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Tigers' game versus the Brewers but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Brewers with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nick Maton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Brewers have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won three of eight games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.