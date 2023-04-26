Tigers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Wednesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (9-13) at 1:40 PM (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen will take the ball for the Detroit Tigers.
Tigers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (68 total, 3.1 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Wells
|April 22
|@ Orioles
|L 5-1
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 24
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Colin Rea
|April 25
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
|April 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta
|April 27
|Orioles
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 28
|Orioles
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 29
|Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Dean Kremer
|April 30
|Orioles
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Kyle Bradish
|May 2
|Mets
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Kodai Senga
