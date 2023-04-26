Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- This season, Zavala has totaled at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
