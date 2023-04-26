On Wednesday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has an OPS of .617, fueled by an OBP of .280 and a team-best slugging percentage of .337 this season.
  • Greene has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 14
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Peralta (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
