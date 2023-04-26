Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .578 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a triple) against the Padres.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 50.0% of them.
- In 22 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 12 games this season (54.5%), including five multi-run games (22.7%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
