Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .578 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a triple) against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 50.0% of them.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (54.5%), including five multi-run games (22.7%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
