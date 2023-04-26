The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)

Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.

Velazquez got a hit in 40.3% of his 77 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.8% of those contests.

Including the 77 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in five of them (6.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez picked up an RBI in 17 of 77 games last season (22.1%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 22.1% of his 77 games last season, he scored a run (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 37 .174 AVG .232 .237 OBP .327 .337 SLG .404 9 XBH 7 1 HR 5 10 RBI 16 29/6 K/BB 36/13 3 SB 2 Home Away 35 GP 42 12 (34.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.5%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.0%) 1 (2.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)