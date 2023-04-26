MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, April 26
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Wednesday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara squaring off against the Braves' Bryce Elder.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the calendar for April 26.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|TEX: Gray
|CIN: Ashcraft
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|1.87
|7.0
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Reds
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-0) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (0-1) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|BOS: Houck
|BAL: Wells
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.1 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|2.70
|9.4
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (0-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|CHW: Kopech
|TOR: Kikuchi
|4 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.1 IP)
|6.97
|ERA
|3.80
|10.0
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- CHW Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Twins Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (1-2) to the hill as they face the Twins, who will counter with Kenta Maeda (0-3) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|NYY: Germán
|MIN: Maeda
|4 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|4.15
|11.3
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send German Marquez (2-1) to the bump as they face the Guardians Wednesday.
|COL: Marquez
|CLE: TBD
|3 (16.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.41
|ERA
|-
|7.2
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Rockies at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (2-2) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|MIL: Peralta
|2 (9 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22.2 IP)
|6.00
|ERA
|3.97
|10.0
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Brewers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zac Gallen (3-1) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|KC: Yarbrough
|ARI: Gallen
|7 (13 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (31.1 IP)
|7.62
|ERA
|2.59
|3.5
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -275
- KC Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (0-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (2-1) when the teams play Wednesday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|PIT: Contreras
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.57
|-
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Pirates
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (2-1) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|PHI: Walker
|4 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.1 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|3.80
|11.1
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Phillies
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- PHI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (2-0) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Calvin Faucher (0-0) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|HOU: Brown
|TB: Faucher
|4 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (10.2 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|5.91
|9.3
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- HOU Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (2-1) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (3-0) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|WSH: Gore
|NYM: Senga
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|4.29
|10.7
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Alcantara (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Elder (2-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|ATL: Elder
|4 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.2 IP)
|5.84
|ERA
|1.14
|7.3
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (2-1) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (2-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|SD: Wacha
|CHC: Smyly
|4 (20.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|7.08
|ERA
|3.13
|8.0
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Padres at Cubs
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Patrick Sandoval (1-1) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|OAK: Medina
|LAA: Sandoval
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (18.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.37
|-
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-3) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|STL: Matz
|SF: DeSclafani
|4 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24 IP)
|6.55
|ERA
|2.63
|9.8
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -110
- STL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA+ (regional restrictions may apply)
