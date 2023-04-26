Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Brewers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .300.
- Vierling has had a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 19 games (15.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
