On Wednesday, Luis Torrens (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

Torrens is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Torrens has a hit in five of 13 games played this season (38.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 13 games.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

